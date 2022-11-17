Why South Africa's terror threat is forcing a rethink on finance rules

REUTERS/James Oatway

A U.S. warning of a possible terror attack in South Africa followed by sanctions on four businesspeople is highlighting the country’s vulnerability to regional extremism linked to illicit cross-border money flows.

South Africa has not experienced any international terror attacks but it has been widely cited as a hub for the recruitment, planning, and financing of regional extremist organizations. The five-year Islamist insurgency in neighboring Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province poses an increasing risk after South Africa’s deployment of soldiers to fight as part of a regional peacekeeping force, said analysts. They cited a warning by the Islamic State group two years ago that threatened possible retribution.

The State Security Agency (SSA) refused to comment on the issue, but a security official speaking on condition of anonymity told Semafor the U.S. terror alert “caught us off guard.”

“There is obviously work going on… Their assessment was different to ours so that’s why we were taken aback,” the official said. “Cooperation has increased… and they have shared some of their targets which happen to [be] people that are already being watched.”

A week after the terror alert, the U.S. treasury sanctioned four men it said were senior members of an Islamic State group cell in the eastern port city of Durban linked to eight companies, which include construction firms and jewellers.

The U.S. treasury said Washington will continue to partner with South Africa to deny extremists “the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and move funds to support the growth of ISIS affiliates and networks.”

The security source said “there are more politics to this,” adding that there was pressure to have South Africa added to the “gray list” of countries subjected to increased monitoring compiled by the Financial Action Task Force global watchdog .

On Wednesday, South Africa's treasury chief said the country's financial system was being overhauled to improve its ability to tackle illicit finance.