Frida, the hero dog who rescued dozens of earthquake survivors, has died at 13
Karina Tsui is a Breaking News reporter at Semafor. You can reach her at ktsui@semafor.com. Sign up for Flagship, our daily newsletter that distills what’s happening in the world into a concise, insightful morning read.
Frida, a search-and-rescue dog who was hailed as a hero for locating survivors in earthquakes across Latin America, died on Tuesday of natural causes, the Mexican Navy announced. She was 13.
Born in 2009, the honey-colored labrador first impressed her coaches after completing her training as a search-and-rescue dog in a record time of eight months.
She then spent her life — in goggles and neoprene boots — sniffing for survivors in the aftermath of earthquakes and other natural disasters. She rescued a total of 55 people in her lifetime and was honored with a Mexican postage stamp in 2018.
In the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Frida found 12 people alive beneath rubble. She also assisted in a rescue mission after a 2017 landslide in Ecuador, before becoming a household name for her work during an earthquake in Mexico City that same year.
In a tribute to Frida, the Secretary of the Mexican Navy said, "In the uncertainty, your bark was hope. With your nobility you left a pawprint in our heart. Your googles and little boots gave us life. You were an icon of the union and solidarity of the Mexican people."