Frida, the hero dog who rescued dozens of earthquake survivors, has died at 13

Born in 2009, the honey-colored labrador first impressed her coaches after completing her training as a search-and-rescue dog in a record time of eight months.

She then spent her life — in goggles and neoprene boots — sniffing for survivors in the aftermath of earthquakes and other natural disasters. She rescued a total of 55 people in her lifetime and was honored with a Mexican postage stamp in 2018.

REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

In the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Frida found 12 people alive beneath rubble. She also assisted in a rescue mission after a 2017 landslide in Ecuador, before becoming a household name for her work during an earthquake in Mexico City that same year.