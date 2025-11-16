Events Email Briefings
Zelenskyy vows to clean up energy sector after corruption allegations

Nov 16, 2025, 5:18pm EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference
Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to overhaul the country’s embattled energy sector following accusations of widespread corruption.

Zelenskyy sacked the leaders of three state-run energy companies and called for other organizational shakeups.

Investigators last week alleged about $100 million was embezzled in a kickback scheme involving Ukrainian elites, including Zelenskyy’s former business partner.

It marked Ukraine’s biggest corruption scandal since Russia’s 2022 invasion, and poses a fresh test for Zelenskyy, who came under fire earlier this year for curbing the independence of anti-corruption agencies, a decision he later reversed.

Kyiv is trying to bolster its energy supply following Moscow’s attacks on power infrastructure: Zelenskyy struck a deal Sunday for Greece to provide liquefied natural gas to cover Ukraine’s needs this winter.

J.D. Capelouto
