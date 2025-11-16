Zelenskyy vows to clean up energy sector after corruption allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to overhaul the country’s embattled energy sector following accusations of widespread corruption.

Zelenskyy sacked the leaders of three state-run energy companies and called for other organizational shakeups.

Investigators last week alleged about $100 million was embezzled in a kickback scheme involving Ukrainian elites, including Zelenskyy’s former business partner.

It marked Ukraine’s biggest corruption scandal since Russia’s 2022 invasion, and poses a fresh test for Zelenskyy, who came under fire earlier this year for curbing the independence of anti-corruption agencies, a decision he later reversed.

Kyiv is trying to bolster its energy supply following Moscow’s attacks on power infrastructure: Zelenskyy struck a deal Sunday for Greece to provide liquefied natural gas to cover Ukraine’s needs this winter.