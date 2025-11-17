Trump endorses House vote on release of Epstein files

House Republicans grappling with whether to vote to release the Justice Department’s files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein this week now have cover to do so from President Donald Trump, who reversed course by calling for them to vote “yes” Sunday.

“We have nothing to hide,” he wrote on Truth Social.

House Republicans, many of whom would have supported the proposal anyway, have been at a boiling point over the vote: House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday dismissed it as “a political exercise” while Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., predicted “a deluge of Republicans” would vote “yes,” adding that he hoped for a veto-proof majority.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., doubled down on her support even after Trump attacked her via social media. “I have no idea what’s in the files,” Greene told CNN. “But that is the question everyone is asking. … Why fight this so hard?”