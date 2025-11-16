Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Popular illegal sports streaming platform shut down

Nov 16, 2025, 5:18pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The world’s largest illegal sports streaming platform was shut down — though perhaps not for long.

Spanning some 120 different web domains, Streameast was not a single entity but a “piracy brand” drawing between 1.2 and 1.6 billion users, mostly from Europe and North America, and generating $6.5 million in ad revenue annually, according to the Motion Picture Association.

In 2019, the MPA pegged the cost to the US economy of video piracy at $29.2 billion each year.

Investigators traced crypto flows to a Dubai shell company and an Egyptian IP address, arresting two. But they expect copycats to emerge: “When we take one down, five more will come up,” the MPA’s anti-piracy director told The Athletic.

Brendan Ruberry
AD