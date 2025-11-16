Massive protests hit Mexico

Thousands protested across Mexico on Saturday, pushing back against corruption and the government’s handling of violent crime.

While Mexico’s opposition is loosely organized and President Claudia Sheinbaum enjoys widespread popularity, the demonstrations point to rising unease over public safety.

The country has seen several high-profile murders, including the assassination of a mayor who had clashed with Sheinbaum over confronting organized crime; the political initiative he founded — the Sombrero Movement — has since expanded, with the sombrero becoming “a symbol of resistance against the brutality of violence,” El País wrote.

Saturday’s marches evoked the global wave of “Gen Z” protests opposing graft — thousands also rallied in Manila on Sunday — though young protesters were the minority in Mexico, according to El Universal.