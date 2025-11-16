Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Massive protests hit Mexico

Nov 16, 2025, 5:18pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A protester in Mexico
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Thousands protested across Mexico on Saturday, pushing back against corruption and the government’s handling of violent crime.

While Mexico’s opposition is loosely organized and President Claudia Sheinbaum enjoys widespread popularity, the demonstrations point to rising unease over public safety.

The country has seen several high-profile murders, including the assassination of a mayor who had clashed with Sheinbaum over confronting organized crime; the political initiative he founded — the Sombrero Movement — has since expanded, with the sombrero becoming “a symbol of resistance against the brutality of violence,” El País wrote.

Saturday’s marches evoked the global wave of “Gen Z” protests opposing graft — thousands also rallied in Manila on Sunday — though young protesters were the minority in Mexico, according to El Universal.

J.D. Capelouto
AD