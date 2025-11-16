Japan-China tensions rise over PM Taiwan’s comments

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing escalated Sunday, stemming from a spat over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments about Taiwan.

China sent its coast guard and military drones to the waters around outlying islands that both countries claim; Beijing also advised citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, and warned students there of heightened risks.

It comes after Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo — unprecedented remarks from a Japanese leader.

Beijing’s retaliation could impact tourism in Japan — China “has a history of using economic levers as cudgels” against Tokyo, The Japan Times noted.

The row now threatens to become the countries’ worst flare-up since 2012, when an East China Sea dispute triggered massive protests.