Japan-China tensions rise over PM Taiwan’s comments

Nov 16, 2025, 5:20pm EST
Sanae Takaichi
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Tensions between Tokyo and Beijing escalated Sunday, stemming from a spat over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments about Taiwan.

China sent its coast guard and military drones to the waters around outlying islands that both countries claim; Beijing also advised citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, and warned students there of heightened risks.

It comes after Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo — unprecedented remarks from a Japanese leader.

Beijing’s retaliation could impact tourism in Japan — China “has a history of using economic levers as cudgels” against Tokyo, The Japan Times noted.

The row now threatens to become the countries’ worst flare-up since 2012, when an East China Sea dispute triggered massive protests.

J.D. Capelouto
