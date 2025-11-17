Exclusive / In an unpublished profile, questions about Epstein and about journalism

Back to Wolff in a moment, and to questions of journalistic ethics. (The AP’s David Bauder tried interviewing a prominent journalism ethicist about Wolff’s relationship with Epstein and reported that her voice “rises in anger just contemplating” it.)

The unpublished 2014 article is the record of a rare journalistic encounter with one of the 21st century’s iconic monsters. It’s not a story Wolff has kept hidden. I recall him fretting in 2021 about where he could publish a piece that revealed his own proximity to Epstein, which he ultimately put in a book of essays. I led a column in The New York Times with the story that fall. (Wolff worried that his beat had become “elderly sex offenders.“)

In the 2014 profile, Wolff takes a shot at the mystery of why these billionaires had turned to a former math teacher with no obvious credentials to manage their money: “His stock in trade is not precisely the making of money, but the issues that arise when money, at a heretofore unimaginable rate, makes itself, altering many basic economic, social and personal calculations. … Epstein’s long-time business thesis is that the rich know very little about money,” he writes. (Trump, who may not have this problem, is only mentioned once in the piece, in passing, though Wolff’s current focus is his friendship with Epstein.)

The profile predates Julie K. Brown’s reporting on the sweetheart deal that largely kept Epstein out of jail. It predates the presidential election of his former friend, Trump; Epstein’s final arrest; his suicide; his injection into the American political unconscious.

And in that context, Wolff, at some length, conveys Epstein’s side of the story, and his characterization of underage girls he abused in Florida as prostitutes who lied about their age.

There’s also this assessment of the young women Epstein’s 2014 life: “Epstein’s young women mingle freely with his powerful guests, not so much as hostess or, in tabloid language, harem-like (or as ‘sex slaves’), but often as attentive students (that, of course, might be regarded as having its own fetish-like attraction).”

There’s a preview of the current fevered sense of the story: “He surely represents the kind of insiderism that is mostly just a figment in outsiders’ fantasies. Except for the fact that, straining credulity, Epstein is real. His is an ultimate sort of fantasy of power, wealth, and secrecy.”

(Other eye-popping moments pop up throughout the article: At one point, Epstein chides a Qatari royal on “financing the bad guys,” and then discusses with him a pistachio and chocolate mix that sounds a lot like the current Dubai chocolate craze. Can we blame Epstein for that too?)

Finally, Wolff writes: “And this story is, in its way, about the limitation of journalism, in which the most compelling parts of the tale — Epstein’s ambitions and impulses would be well-suited to a long-running cable drama — need to be sacrificed not just to moral certainty but to a rather preposterous fantasy of moral certainty.”