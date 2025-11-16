Global web freedoms tumble

Global internet freedom declined for a 15th consecutive year, according to Freedom House’s annual report.

“Always grim reading,” this year’s is particularly sobering, Tech Policy Press noted, with the lowest-ever portion of users living in countries categorized as “free.”

Conditions declined in 27 of the 72 countries assessed, with those in Kenya — where anti-corruption protests were quelled, in part, by a seven-hour internet shutdown — deteriorating the most.

China and Myanmar tied for least-free, and the US’ ranking dropped, while Iceland retained its top spot for the freest digital environment. Bangladesh improved the most.

The most consistent trend observed over 15 years, Freedom House noted, is the growing digital influence of state actors: “Online spaces are more manipulated than ever.”