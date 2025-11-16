Events Email Briefings
Divisions widen on US right over Epstein

Nov 16, 2025, 5:18pm EST
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Some Republicans are openly defying US President Donald Trump over files related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump disavowed his once-close ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she criticized him for his handling of the documents, some of which reference Trump; lawmakers plan to vote this week on releasing more files.

The growing rift in Trump’s base over Epstein comes at a politically fraught time for Republicans: Conservatives have been sparring over antisemitism accusations following Tucker Carlson’s interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, spurring questions about the MAGA movement’s trajectory.

“What we are watching is a very old strain of the right vying for control of its future,” political commentator Ezra Klein said.

J.D. Capelouto
