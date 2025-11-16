Divisions widen on US right over Epstein

Some Republicans are openly defying US President Donald Trump over files related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump disavowed his once-close ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she criticized him for his handling of the documents, some of which reference Trump; lawmakers plan to vote this week on releasing more files.

The growing rift in Trump’s base over Epstein comes at a politically fraught time for Republicans: Conservatives have been sparring over antisemitism accusations following Tucker Carlson’s interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, spurring questions about the MAGA movement’s trajectory.

“What we are watching is a very old strain of the right vying for control of its future,” political commentator Ezra Klein said.