TikTok says it’s ‘aggressively removing’ videos praising Bin Laden letter

TikTok says it’s “aggressively removing” videos promoting Osama bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America,” which explained why he orchestrated the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Several videos from creators encouraging others to read the letter or sympathizing with Bin Laden’s views on Israel and the U.S. racked up tens of thousands of views on TikTok and other platforms in recent days. Google Trends data indicates that searches for the document began spiking around a week ago.

Critics argued the videos showed that TikTok was spreading harmful information to young people, who make up a large bulk of its user base. But the platform said in a statement on X that the number of videos about the letter “is small and reports of it trending on our platform are inaccurate.” The statement added: “This is not unique to TikTok and has appeared across multiple platforms and the media.”

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about how many videos had been taken down and how it decided they violated its rules. Similar content has also been posted to X and Instagram, including videos originally taken from TikTok. X and Meta, Instagram’s parent company, did not immediately return a request for comment.

In its statement, TikTok said that content “promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism,” adding that it is “investigating how it got onto our platform.” TikTok has been at the center of the conversation about how the Israel-Hamas war is playing out on social media, in part because of a narrative that the app, which is Chinese-owned, leans pro-Palestine.

Videos about the letter, many of which are still available on TikTok, ranged from simply reading the text to saying that Bin Laden made good points about Israel, Palestine, and American foreign policy. Some expressed that it made them rethink what they had been taught about the U.S. and terrorism in the early 2000s.