Biden to face criticism, but no charges, in classified documents probe: Reports

The U.S. special prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents is reportedly not expected to bring charges against anyone.

Since he was appointed early this year, Robert Hur has been looking into the presence of classified documents at two locations associated with Biden that were used before his presidency: a personal office space in Washington, and the garage of his home in Wilmington, Del.

CNN and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Hur and his team are working on a report about the probe that is expected to be critical of the way Biden and his staff handled the documents, but not result in any criminal charges.

Meanwhile, another Department of Justice special counsel, Jack Smith, had been investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and brought charges earlier this year.

CNN noted the key difference between Biden’s and Trump’s situations is that Trump allegedly refused to return sensitive documents he had, while Biden quickly notified the National Archives when classified materials were found in his possession.