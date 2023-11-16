Supreme Court blocks Florida’s anti-drag law

Diego Mendoza /

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to keep Florida’s anti-drag law blocked.

Florida’s government had asked the Supreme Court to limit the scope of a lower court’s injunction on the law, which the court refused to do.

Three of the court’s conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, said they would have allowed the law to be enforced. But Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett sided with all three of the court’s liberal justices, noting the case’s complex first amendment considerations in a brief statement.

The law was one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ key social policies as part of the politicization of the culture war, and would have criminalized the admittance of a child to an “adult live performance” that the state deems sexually explicit.