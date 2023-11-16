Ethiopia’s booming flower business set to take a hit Amhara conflict

Last year, Ethiopia exported 2.7 million kilograms of flowers to the European market during Valentine’s Day alone and the bulk of them were fresh-cut roses. The busy season occurs from December until June especially for celebratory occasions such as Christmas, Valentines and Mother’s Day in Western countries.

At the beginning of the conflict in the Amhara region in August, the Amhara regional government said it had lost up to $45 million, mostly from flower exports, alongside massive layoffs.

The Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association (EHPEA) has demanded compensation from the federal government which is itself already reeling from a fiscal crisis, as a result of damages incurred during the ongoing conflict.

The flower growers have also complained over spiraling insecurity and a hostile business environment, endangering their operations in the volatile northern parts of Ethiopia.

EHPEA’s executive director, Tewodros Zewdie, told Semafor Africa the flower export business had made a significant contribution to Ethiopia’s economy pointing out it is “only second to coffee” in revenue terms. He claimed the sector had created more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs to the local economy.