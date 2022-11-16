This video caught Xi Jinping accusing Justin Trudeau of “leaking” their discussions to the media

Xi and Trudeau had a meeting Tuesday after which Trudeau’s office told Canadian outlet CBC that the two had discussed reports on China’s interference in Canadian elections, among other issues.

This displeased Xi who told Trudeau off on Wednesday during an unplanned encounter caught in the one-minute long video.

“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper(s) –– that’s not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau, through a translator. “That is not how diplomacy works,” he added.

Xi said he required “sincerity” from Trudeau to continue to have productive discussions. “Otherwise it is hard to say what will happen,” he said.

“In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue,” Trudeau said, interrupting Xi’s translator. “We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on,” he added.

“Let’s establish the conditions first,” Xi replied. Before the president’s translator could relay his message in English, Xi briskly shook Trudeau’s hand and walked away. The Canadian prime minister, who looked upset, walked towards the back of the room.

Canada’s foreign ministry and the prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to Semafor’s request for comment.