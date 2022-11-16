Polish president says blast 'very likely' caused by Ukrainian air defense

After holding an emergency meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that Ukrainian air defense was the likely cause of the rocket strike. The explosion killed two people in the village of Przewodów in southeast Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

But Stoltenberg said that Russia was ultimately “responsible for the war that has caused this situation,“ adding, “Let me be clear this is not Ukraine's fault.”

The NATO chief said there was no indication that Russia was preparing offensive military actions against NATO allies.

Earlier Ukraine had denied the blast was caused by its air defense missile, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba writing on Twitter that it was a Russian “conspiracy theory.”

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the G20 summit in Indonesia that it was “unlikely” the missile came from Russia, while the Kremlin has also rejected any suggestions that it was to blame.

In a statement, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said they have “full confidence” in the Polish government’s investigation and Duda's assessment that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian defense missile that "unfortunately landed in Poland."

Three U.S. officials who spoke to the Associated Press said early assessments suggested Ukrainian forces fired at an incoming Russian strike. Ukraine was hit with a barrage of missiles by Russian forces on Tuesday targeting the country's energy infrastructure.