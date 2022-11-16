McConnell elected Senate Republican leader after beating back Rick Scott challenge
J.D. Capelouto is a Breaking News reporter. You can reach him at jcapelouto@semafor.com.
Mitch McConnell will keep his Republican leadership post in the Senate after easily surviving a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Wednesday.
McConnell won by a vote of 37-11.
Scott, who led the Republican's Senate campaign arm, announced Tuesday that he was challenging McConnell in the leadership election, following a disappointing Republican showing in last week's midterm elections.
Scott — who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump and said the GOP should put forward a more detailed policy agenda — was considered a long-shot for the post.
Democrats will have the majority in the Senate next year with at least 50 seats. They have a chance to pick up a 51st seat in Georgia, where incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.