McConnell elected Senate Republican leader after beating back Rick Scott challenge

McConnell won by a vote of 37-11.

Scott, who led the Republican's Senate campaign arm, announced Tuesday that he was challenging McConnell in the leadership election, following a disappointing Republican showing in last week's midterm elections.

Scott — who has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump and said the GOP should put forward a more detailed policy agenda — was considered a long-shot for the post.

Democrats will have the majority in the Senate next year with at least 50 seats. They have a chance to pick up a 51st seat in Georgia, where incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.