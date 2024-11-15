Events Newsletters
US finalizes $6B in funding for chipmaker TSMC in milestone for chips law

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Nov 15, 2024, 5:35am EST
politics
Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC)
Ann Wang/File Photo/Reuters
The News

The Biden administration agreed to provide Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. with $6.6 billion in funding to expand its operations in Arizona, a significant milestone in the implementation of the bipartisan chips law.

TSMC is building three facilities there, bringing production of its most advanced chips stateside.

The company will receive at least $1 billion of the funding this year, a senior administration official said.

The administration is working to finalize agreements before Donald Trump — who has criticized the law — takes office.

However, administration officials emphasized both the bipartisan nature of the law and the fact that such agreements are binding.

“The company as long as it meets its milestones has a contractual-binding agreement from the government to move forward,” another senior administration official said.

Morgan Chalfant: What does the TSMC announcement mean for US advancement in AI? Gina Raimondo, US Commerce Secretary: For the first time ever, TSMC Arizona will manufacture the most advanced semiconductor technology on the planet HERE in the U.S. This means a domestic supply of chips for AI and other tech companies – gamechanger for our national and economic security, supply chain resilience, and American AI leadership.
