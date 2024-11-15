Trump win boosts Ukrainian bonds

The prices of Ukrainian bonds have surged, a sign that investors believe US President-elect Donald Trump could end the war and shepherd Kyiv’s economic recovery.

The bonds are “the unlikeliest Trump trade ever,” one local investor told the Financial Times. Trump has pushed an accelerated timeline for peace talks with Russia, and reportedly plans to appoint an envoy focused on the war.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is prioritizing getting guarantees against renewed aggression in any ceasefire talks, The New York Times reported. But one investor cautioned that it’s still unclear where a potential settlement would leave Ukraine economically, and how long those negotiations would take.