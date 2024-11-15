The Onion buys Infowars at bankruptcy auction

The satirical outlet The Onion bought Infowars, the far-right conspiracy theory website, in its owner Alex Jones’ bankruptcy auction.

Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to families of the Sandy Hook school shooting after calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

The families of some victims agreed to forgo part of their payout to back The Onion’s bid, saying it would put “an end to the misinformation machine” that Jones operated.

The Onion’s CEO told CNN that Infowars would continue “its storied tradition of scaring the site’s users with lies.”

Reports that this is the first funny thing The Onion has done since 2005’s “CIA Realizes It’s Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years” remained unconfirmed at press time.