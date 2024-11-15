A new AI granny is fighting digital scammers

An artificial intelligence grannybot is fighting scammers by keeping them talking. Digital scams are common, but elderly citizens are particularly at risk of phone scams.

“Daisy” is an AI with the voice of a grandmother, developed for a British telecoms company: Using technology similar to ChatGPT Voice, it keeps fraudsters on the phone to “waste as much of their time as possible,” telling meandering stories about her family and handing out fake personal information. It has kept frustrated scammers on the phone for up to 40 minutes, and shows that like any new technology, AI is dual-use: While it will make scamming easier, it can provide tools for fighting it, too.