Death toll from Sudan war severely underestimated, new research finds

The death toll of the ongoing Sudan civil war is likely much higher than previously estimated, new research suggested.

A report said that more than 61,000 people have died in Khartoum state alone, triple the previous UN estimate for the entire country: 26,000 of those were killed as a direct result of the violence, but the biggest cause of death was disease and starvation.

The chaos in Sudan — millions have been displaced from their homes — means that there is no systematic record of deaths, and the nearly two years of war have created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to aid workers. Hundreds of thousands are at risk of famine.