CEOs of Zoom and Box debate our AI future

While much of the AI hype has focused on consumer uses, Box CEO Aaron Levie and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan are among the company bosses scrambling to find where the technology will be really helpful: at work.

The two friends have a similarly rosy view of the way artificial intelligence will change the world, which has served their investors well this year. Each of their companies has boosted their market cap by 30% in 2024 as they’ve rolled out new generative AI products.

Both entrepreneurs, who talked to Semafor in a joint interview, have lived through and contributed to periods of massive technological disruption.

Box, founded nearly 20 years ago as a file sharing service, has been transforming itself into an AI company. And at Zoom, video calls and conferences are essentially unstructured data that the “Zoom AI Companion” can parse, generating summaries and suggesting action items and calendar entries.

Still, the founders of the two companies may be on the verge of experiencing the biggest tech revolution yet.

“This time, it’s different from other technology evolutions,” Yuan said. “We can’t imagine what’s going to happen. It’s essentially out of control compared to the internet or the mobile phone. It’s beyond our imagination.”

Levie, on the other hand, views the landscape from a more sober vantage point. “We’ve already had our Netscape moment. We’ve already had our iPhone moment. There was ChatGPT, and now we’re just in the rollout phase of how these technologies start to enter our life more and more,” he said.

Their views reflect this unique period in the tech industry, with Silicon Valley debating how AI will evolve in the coming years.

One view is that AI models are a kind of service that can be incorporated into every software product. Another is that AI capabilities will continue to evolve until they are so powerful that they upend current paradigms, potentially disrupting incumbents in ways they couldn’t imagine.

“For any new technology, if you do not feel scared, the potential is not powerful enough,” Yuan said. “You have to embrace that. There’s no other way around [it].”