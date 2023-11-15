UK Supreme Court strikes down Rwanda deportation plan

Jenna Moon /

The U.K.’s top court has ruled against a government plan to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, calling it unlawful.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed the proposals, a key part of his immigration platform, would deter people from crossing into the U.K. in small boats via the English Channel.

In his ruling, Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed said that Rwanda has a poor human rights record and there was a “real risk” it could send asylum-seekers back to the places they had fled.

Sunak has promised to revive the plan, saying he is already working closely with counterparts in Kigali on a new treaty. “We will finalize that in light of today’s judgement,” Sunak told the House of Commons.