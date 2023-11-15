Scale AI partners with think tank CSIS to use artificial intelligence for war gaming

Scale AI is teaming up with prominent Washington think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to develop and fine tune AI models that can be used for international relations strategy and war gaming, the two organizations announced Wednesday.

Scale cited “cyberattacks, coordinated disinformation campaigns and black-box AI developments from foreign adversaries” as focuses for the project. “The time is now for Scale and CSIS to join forces, given the gravity of national security concerns today,” John Brennan, general manager of Scale’s public sector business, said in a statement.

Their work will test the usefulness of generative AI in the complex area of geopolitics. “Artificial intelligence has game-changing potential if applied thoughtfully to foreign policy and national security concerns,” Dr. Ben Jensen, a senior fellow at CSIS, said in a statement.

AD

Scale, founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang, built its business on the data that underpins machine learning and AI models. It hires droves of people to label and annotate data that can be used in everything from autonomous driving to the training of large language models.

In recent years, Scale has evolved to include fine-tuning large language models for the commercial sector and government, including the U.S. military.