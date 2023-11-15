How the Chinese media is covering the Xi-Biden talks

Diego Mendoza /

The high-stakes meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the APEC summit in San Francisco is dominating headlines in both countries.

Hailed as a much-needed stepping stone in fragile Sino-American relations, the bilateral talks are seen as crucial while China’s economy stagnates and the U.S. remains heavily involved in two major wars. Chinese state media adopted a more friendly tone to the U.S. in its coverage, while Chinese social media users focused on a somewhat different aspect.



