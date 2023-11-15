Eugene Vindman is running for Congress

Eugene Vindman, retired U.S. Army colonel and twin bother to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was at the center of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is expected to announce a Democratic run for Congress in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

Vindman will run to replace Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. who announced Monday she’ll run for governor, according to a person familiar with his plans and newly-launched fundraising and social media pages.

The Ukrainian-born Eugene Vindman was deputy legal advisor for the United States National Security Council. But Vindman and his brother gained national recognition when Alexander Vindman reported and later testified before Congress about a call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that appeared to demand an investigation into then-candidate Joe Biden.