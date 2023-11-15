rotating globe
Kadia Goba
Kadia Goba
Updated Nov 15, 2023, 10:58am EST
politicsNorth America

Eugene Vindman is running for Congress

@VindmanforVA7 on X
Title icon

THE SCOOP

Eugene Vindman, retired U.S. Army colonel and twin bother to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was at the center of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, is expected to announce a Democratic run for Congress in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

Vindman will run to replace Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. who announced Monday she’ll run for governor, according to a person familiar with his plans and newly-launched fundraising and social media pages.

The Ukrainian-born Eugene Vindman was deputy legal advisor for the United States National Security Council. But Vindman and his brother gained national recognition when Alexander Vindman reported and later testified before Congress about a call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that appeared to demand an investigation into then-candidate Joe Biden.

Title icon

Know More

Vindman has quietly launched a fundraising page and an X profile.

Vindman told Axios, which first reported in October that he was considering a bid, that he is “focused on Ukraine funding,” an increasingly contentious subject in the House.

Semafor Logo
