World population hits eight billion

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday's milestone “a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year.

With population growth rates falling globally, the world's population is expected to peak at around 10.4 billion people in 2080, the U.N. estimates. Currently, the world population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.