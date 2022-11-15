White House asks Congress to approve $37 billion for Ukraine in lame duck

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The White House is asking Congress to approve $37.7 billion in additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

The Office of Management and Budget sent the supplemental request to Capitol Hill today, asking that it be included in an omnibus spending package that lawmakers aim to pass before the Dec. 16 deadline.

“Together, with strong, bipartisan support in the Congress, we have provided significant assistance that has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield–and we cannot let that support run dry,” OMB Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday.

The request breaks down to $21.7 billion in defense aid, $14.5 billion in State and USAID assistance, $900 million to support Ukraine's health care system, and $626 million for nuclear security support for Ukraine and to modernize the domestic Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

AD

Additionally, the White House is asking that Congress approve $10 billion in funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. Administration officials also said that the White House plans to ask for additional disaster relief funding to respond to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona but officials are still working to finalize that figure.