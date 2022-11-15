Poland confirms 2 dead in explosion but does not say if Russian missiles are involved

Piotr Müller, a spokesman for the Polish prime minister's office, said two Polish citizens died in the explosion and that authorities are investigating. He did not confirm what caused the explosion.

AD

A NATO spokesperson said in an email to Semafor: "We are looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our ally Poland."

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said that the Department of Defense had "no information to corroborate those reports at this time." Ryder said that officials were taking the reports seriously and "looking into them."

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the reports and spoke to Poland's president Andrzej Duda on Tuesday evening, the White House said.

A U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson said they were "investigating" the reports and "liaising closely" with NATO allies.

According to Russian state media agency TASS, Moscow's Ministry of Defense said that allegations of the missiles being from Russia were acts of "deliberate provocation."

Earlier on Tuesday, an urgent meeting of the Polish Committee of National Security and Defense Affairs was called, though the reason for the meeting was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.