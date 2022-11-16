Republicans have gained control of the House, NBC News projects

The Republicans gained the bare majority needed to retake control of the House from the Democrats after late Monday night wins in California and Syracuse, New York.

Democrats previously held a five-seat majority in the House and loss of the chamber will make it challenging for President Joe Biden to pursue his agenda. While the GOP was widely expected to win the House, their surprisingly weak performance in the midterm elections gave Democrats a narrow path to keeping the chamber and prevented it from being called for nearly a week. The Democrats have already won control of the Senate.

With Republicans in control of the House, some analysts predict that the party will launch an onslaught of investigations into Cabinet officials, including potential impeachments. Top Republican leaders have already said they are eager to delve into financial dealings between the president's son Hunter Biden and China. Democrats also worry that funding for Ukraine will dry up under a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.