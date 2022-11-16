Meet Uncle Chen: A chain-smoking marathon runner who finished a race in under 3.5 hours

According to local media reports, the runner, whose real name is unknown but was nicknamed "Smoking Brother" and "Uncle Chen" by Chinese netizens, completed Jiande City's Xin'anjiang Marathon last week near Shanghai. His photos were widely shared on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, and soon spread across social media.

Chen completed the marathon in 3 hours and 28 minutes, placing 574th out of 1,500 competitors, according to his certificate of achievement obtained by one social media user.

He apparently ran with a cigarette in his mouth for the entire race and would light it every time he need to "relieve fatigue," Chinese digital news site Sohu reported.

This wasn't Chen's first marathon apparently. Users shared past photos of the runner lighting up during at least another two marathons since 2018. And Chen has only been improving his marathon times, according to Fitz, a Hong Kong-based sports outlet.

Chen's marathon MO polarized Weibo users: While many appreciated his quirk, others felt he was inconsiderate of runners who would have to endure second-hand smoking, or that he could possibly encourage others to pick up an unhealthy habit.