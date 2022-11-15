Celebs are sharing false claims about Iran sentencing 15,000 protesters to death

A false claim that Iran is set to execute nearly 15,000 protesters has been shared widely on social media by celebrities and world leaders in recent days.

The now-viral claim appears to stem from misleading headlines and tweets which alleged that Iran’s parliament had “voted to execute” nearly 15,000 people who had been arrested as part of the government’s crackdown on recent protests.

However, that claim misinterpreted what was actually a letter from 227 members of Parliament encouraging Iran’s judiciary to punish protesters with unspecified harsh measures.

REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

While Iran has a history of quashing dissent with the threat of the death penalty, so far, only one unnamed protester has been sentenced to death for participating in the anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. In 2020, at least two people were executed for participating in protests, according to the United Nations.