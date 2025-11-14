White House plows ahead with South American trade deals

The Trump administration is pushing forward with its trade deals as the Supreme Court weighs the legality of the president’s tariff regime.

Officials announced new trade frameworks with Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Ecuador on Thursday, with a senior administration official telling reporters they expect “relief on a number of items” once the deals are finalized within two weeks.

Guatemala, El Salvador, and Argentina will have a 10% tariff rate, the official said, while Ecuador’s rate will sit at 15%.

The deals offer a new talking point for President Donald Trump and his top advisers, who are fielding more questions about the economy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at tariff cuts on items like coffee and bananas, which have seen price increases. The senior administration official said final trade agreements with the countries would include tariff exceptions for some items.