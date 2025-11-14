Washington to ease tariffs on Latin America

Washington announced the lifting of some tariffs on Latin American nations, while Seoul unveiled a raft of investments in the US, the latest signs of easing global trade ties.

The White House said tariffs on some food imports from Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala would be scrapped, a move that comes as the Trump administration attempts to tackle rising inflation. A recent poll showed cost-of-living issues dominate US voters’ worries.

Meanwhile, South Korea said it would invest $350 billion in the US, almost half of which will go to support President Donald Trump’s plan to boost American shipbuilding. In response, Washington agreed with Seoul to build nuclear-powered submarines.