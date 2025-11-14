Ukraine energy corruption scandal threatens Zelenskyy

A widening energy corruption scandal in Ukraine is undermining President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the country braces for a tough winter ahead in its war with Russia.

Two government ministers have resigned over the scandal, with investigators alleging that a former business partner of Zelenskyy’s plotted to demand kickbacks of around $100 million from private subcontractors used by the state-run operator of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. The issue is particularly sensitive because Russian attacks on energy infrastructure — including just this morning — regularly leave Ukrainians without power.

Zelenskyy is also accused of curbing the independence of two key anti-corruption agencies, allegations he denies, and is now facing the greatest-ever challenge to his presidency, Radio Free Europe reported.

The issue threatens Kyiv’s war effort as it seeks new funds from allies, while Moscow will likely keep targeting power facilities.