Derek Thompson on why everything is becoming television, and whether democracy can survive it

Is television the final form of all media?

Derek Thompson, the co-author of Abundance, podcaster, and Atlantic writer joins Mixed Signals to explain what he sees as the forces behind what Ben and Max keep observing: The way in which podcasts and other forms of journalism appear to be getting their largest audience in an endless, passive feed of videos first observed by analysts of 20th century television.

Derek discusses all that as well as his own turn toward independent media, and his personal pivot to video.

