Exclusive / Air pollution monitoring investment offers ‘high return’ on health

Targeted investment that enables communities to measure and share air quality data offers a major opportunity to improve global health, a new report said.

In its 2025 Clean Air Investment Update, to be released at COP30 on Friday, the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) identified 83 countries where an annual investment of only $50,000-$100,000 could improve air quality. Three African countries — Angola, Zambia, and Burundi — topped the list: None have government-standard air pollution monitoring capacity, but the report found there is local interest in filling this data gap with the growing availability of lower-cost monitoring solutions.

Air pollution poses “the world’s largest single environmental health risk,” contributing to seven million premature deaths each year, according to the World Health Organization. But access to data on air quality — which can help communities push governments to clean up the air — is a major global challenge: Some of the most polluted countries in Africa have far less data than some of the cleanest in Europe.

The US State Department shut down its overseas air monitoring program this year, leaving 36 countries without access to their only high-quality source of information about the air their populations breathe.