Chilean election seen as test of LatAm’s leftist regimes

Chilean voters head to the polls on Sunday in an election seen as a bellwether for leftist regimes in Latin America.

The Communist Party’s Jeannette Jara and far-right candidate José Antonio Kast are leading polls, though neither is expected to secure the 50% of votes needed to avoid a second round.

Analysis suggests Kast would win a run-off, heralding a marked departure from the current leftist government. Despite widespread optimism at the start of his term, incumbent Gabriel Boric has seen his popularity plummet amid rising crime and slowing economic growth, a poor omen for other “Pink Tide” leftist leaders, including in Brazil and Colombia, both of which face similar issues and which are holding elections in 2026.