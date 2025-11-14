Events Email Briefings
BBC apologizes to Trump over misleading speech edit

Nov 14, 2025, 6:59am EST
A photo of the BBC HQ.
Isabel Infantes/Reuters

The BBC apologized to US President Donald Trump for misleadingly editing one of his speeches, but refused to pay compensation after he threatened to sue for $1 billion.

The broadcaster’s leader resigned this week over a 2024 documentary featuring Trump’s remarks ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. The scandal may derail BBC efforts to expand in the US: It has significantly boosted its investments in the country, doubling its reporting team since 2022 and imposing a paywall this year, part of efforts to address a hefty budget shortfall.

The Columbia Journalism Review noted that a key BBC selling point is its politically non-aligned image, and claims of ideological bias could damage that.

Tom Chivers
