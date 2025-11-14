BBC apologizes to Trump over misleading speech edit

The BBC apologized to US President Donald Trump for misleadingly editing one of his speeches, but refused to pay compensation after he threatened to sue for $1 billion.

The broadcaster’s leader resigned this week over a 2024 documentary featuring Trump’s remarks ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. The scandal may derail BBC efforts to expand in the US: It has significantly boosted its investments in the country, doubling its reporting team since 2022 and imposing a paywall this year, part of efforts to address a hefty budget shortfall.

The Columbia Journalism Review noted that a key BBC selling point is its politically non-aligned image, and claims of ideological bias could damage that.