Why John Thune has the hardest job in Congress

John Thune didn’t have much time to celebrate his victory as the next Senate Republican leader.

Soon after he won the race to lead the chamber next year, Donald Trump delivered a pile of challenges with a trio of nominees whose polarizing backgrounds and unorthodox qualifications present a serious test for the incoming Senate chief.

Confirming Matt Gaetz as attorney general, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director will require Thune’s 53 GOP senators to stay largely united throughout public hearings that are highly likely to become political knife fights.

And that’s assuming the trio even get the support to clear Senate committees — or that Thune’s members want to proceed with the nominations. Trump floated the idea of approving his nominees during a recess to avoid formal Senate vetting — another huge hurdle for the majority leader-in-waiting.

“John is talented at bringing people together and trying to find a path forward,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor. “But to have the Matt Gaetz nomination on the very day that he became chosen as leader was certainly unfortunate timing. And it illustrates the challenges he’s going to face in defending the Senate as an institution.”

The Trump 2.0 era on Capitol Hill is already here, with the president-elect pushing his party’s lawmakers to fall in line regardless of their individual concerns. And the coming Senate confirmation fights over his advisers will be the first act in that drama.

Collins is one of several more centrist Republicans whose votes Trump cannot necessarily count on for more contentious nominees; she made no secret this week of her shock over the Gaetz pick and said she wasn’t sure Kennedy would even get a Senate-confirmed role.

In a brief interview with Semafor, Thune did not editorialize on the challenges that Trump’s cabinet picks might present. He said the Senate will “do the normal thing in vetting and confirmations hearings, etc. And it’s a process. And we’ll adhere to it, but try and expedite it.”

He has a fourth nominee whose confirmation could also prove challenging: Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as Defense secretary, a choice Trump announced while Thune was working to win over his colleagues in a private leadership forum.

Thune’s personal confirmation battle next year will require him to bridge the gaps between more establishment-aligned Republicans like Collins, who are already skeptical about one or more of Trump’s choices, and more MAGA-friendly GOP senators.

The South Dakotan won the leadership battle in part by emphasizing his rebuilt relationship with the incoming president. And there’s a substantial bloc of Senate Republicans who are eager to see Thune do whatever it takes to confirm Trump’s advisers.

“I was struck [Wednesday] by how far he went and saying that ‘there’s no daylight between me and President Trump, we’ll advance his agenda,’” said one Republican senator, noting Thune’s openness to using recess appointments on Trump’s picks.

“If he tries to walk that back,” this senator added, “I think there will be hellfire and brimstone.”