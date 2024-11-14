US unveils roadmap to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050

US President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration released its roadmap for tripling nuclear energy capacity by 2050, citing the ”critical role″ nuclear power is poised to play in the green transition.

The net new capacity gains would come from multiple sources, the roadmap said, including new plants and restarted and upgraded reactors.

The US’ northern neighbor also has nuclear ambitions: Canada hopes to become a ”one-stop shop″ for nuclear material, the BBC reported, making it a uranium “superpower.”