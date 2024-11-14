Events Newsletters
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia to stop publishing on X

Marta Biino
Marta Biino
Nov 14, 2024, 7:52am EST
Europe
A person grabs a copy of the newspaper La Vanguardia written in Spanish placed next to a copy written in Catalan at Plaza de Catalunya in central Barcelona
Gustau Nacarino/File Photo/Reuters
The News

Leading Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said it will stop publishing content on X as the platform has become an “echo chamber” for “conspiracy theories and disinformation,” a day after Britain’s The Guardian announced its official departure.

Swaths of users have fled X after the US presidential election, with competitor Bluesky registering one million signups in a week. The day after the vote saw the biggest exodus since Musk acquired the platform in 2022.

But Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump may prove a boon for X’s advertising business, which has been in free fall since Musk stripped the platform from moderation, pushing brands to move away from it, the Financial Times reported.

As companies seek favor with the next administration, however, they are considering advertising on the platform again. “Trump’s victory may well mean brands give X a second chance in 2025,” the founder of an ad agency told the FT.

