New proposed bill would end normal US-China trade relations

The US would end normal trade relations with China under a new legislative proposal introduced by the leader of the House select committee on China.

The bill from Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., would establish a new tariff column for China and would gradually hike tariffs on imports in strategic and non-strategic sectors.

It would also give the president new powers to block certain Chinese imports, and eliminate the de minimis exemption for low-cost shipments from China. Congress won’t pass the bill in the lame duck session, but it’s likely to factor into the trade discussion next year.

“While it would be great to have this bill pass in the remaining month or so of this Congress, this legislation is crucial in starting a conversation that will be influenced by the approach of the incoming administration,” a committee aide said.

A similar bill was introduced by GOP senators including Marco Rubio, Trump’s secretary of state pick.