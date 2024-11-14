Sen. Lindsey Graham lobbying for investor Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary

Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for fellow South Carolinian Scott Bessent to be Donald Trump’s next Treasury secretary, which would fend off a late charge by Howard Lutnick and end a waiting game on Wall Street.

A close Trump ally, Graham said both he and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the incoming Banking chairman, both have a “good opinion” of Bessent and that he has spoken to Trump’s transition team about Bessent, a low-key investor from the Palmetto State.

“I think he’d be outstanding. He’s from South Carolina, I know him well, he’s highly qualified,” Graham told Semafor in an interview on Thursday. “I think he’s been well-vetted.”

Treasury is one of the biggest question marks for Trump’s Cabinet after the incoming president selected a bevy of positions, some conventional and some controversial, for his incoming administration. Lutnick, CEO of brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald, is one of Trump’s transition co-chairs and is making a bid for the job, according to people familiar with the matter.