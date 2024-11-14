Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

World’s largest offshore solar farm goes online

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Nov 14, 2024, 8:09am EST
East Asia
A floating solar farm.
File Photo/Bernama
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The world’s largest offshore solar farm is being connected to the grid.

The 3,000-acre installation, five miles off the coast of northeastern China’s Shandong province, is fixed to the seabed and, when operating at full capacity, can generate a gigawatt of electricity, enough to power about a million homes.

Offshore solar, which sidesteps the energy source’s land-use demands, is gathering pace — Taiwan inaugurated what it said was the world’s largest plant just last week.

And the price of solar in general is falling faster than other renewables, notably wind: Our World in Data estimated that between 2010 and 2019, the cost of wind energy per megawatt-hour fell 70%, while solar fell 90%.

A chart showing the terawatt-hours of electricity produced from solar per year in China and other countries.
AD
AD