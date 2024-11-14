Iran says it is willing to negotiate on nuclear program

Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran is ready to negotiate over its nuclear program shortly after meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Thursday.

“Iran has never left the negotiation table on its peaceful nuclear program,” Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in a statement posted on X, warning that Tehran would not respond to “pressure and intimidation.”

IAEA head Rafael Grossi said the “space for negotiation and diplomacy… is getting smaller,” in regards to Iran’s nuclear development, which is on the cusp of being able to produce nuclear weapons.

The IAEA has long sought to conduct closer inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities, and European countries are pushing for the UN nuclear watchdog to put further pressure on Iran for its lack of cooperation, Reuters reported.