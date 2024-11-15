Europe’s far-right parties are multiplying fast — and crowding each other out

Far-right parties are sprouting across Europe — including where they already exist. Within recent years, some countries now have not just one, but two, three, or more visible parties occupying the furthest right space on the political spectrum. The phenomenon has roiled electoral landscapes in some countries, where their proliferation has shifted the governing calculus and led to an overall coarsening of political culture.

Nowhere is this more pronounced than in the Balkans. Bulgaria, over the course of six snap elections held since 2021, has elected 4 different far-right parties to parliament. The largest, “Revival,” advocates for the absorption of North Macedonia, which they claim as part of Bulgarian national heritage. The most recent entrant to the legislature is known as “Morality, Unity and Honour,” and campaigns on a slogan of “Bulgaria First.”

Others have come and gone. “Bulgarian Rise,” founded by a former general, was elected and then ousted in the next election. Likewise for “Greatness,” a pro-Russia party formed by businessman Ivelin Mihailov, which missed the threshold to return to parliament this year by just 25 votes.

Greece is a similar story. The neo-Nazi “Golden Dawn” movement has seen its leaders jailed, but “Spartans,” a movement backed by Golden Dawn figures, managed to win seats in the last election. Other ultranationalist forces have gained ground in recent years. “Greek Solution,” which holds 11 seats in parliament, is led by a controversial businessman known for selling what he claimed were “letters from Jesus.” Polls currently indicate that in the next election, Spartans would lose its seats, while another new far-right party, “Voice of Reason,” would be projected to enter parliament.

It’s not just the Balkans. More than half of countries in the EU, at this point, have at least two nationalist parties with elected representation. By my count, this includes: France, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Latvia, and Lithuania, along with the aforementioned Greece and Bulgaria.

That’s 15 out of 27 EU member states with two or more right-wing nationalist parties who have elected legislators at either the EU or national level.