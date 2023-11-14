Macron’s shifting positions on the Israel-Hamas war

Jenna Moon /

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, prompting rebuke from Israel and accusations of sending mixed messages about France’s stance on the conflict.

Macron told the BBC in an interview late last week that there was ”no justification" for Israel’s near-constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip, saying, “these babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed.” He added, “There is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

Macron’s comments drew the ire of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who said he was “factually and morally” wrong about Israel’s bombing of civilians. Macron then tried to soothe tensions over with Israeli officials by reiterating solidarity with Israel while reminding them to respect international humanitarian law.