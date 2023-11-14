Israel and Hamas reportedly near deal to free dozens of hostages

Jenna Moon /

Israel and Hamas may be nearing an agreement that would see hostages freed in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

Hamas told Qatari officials, who are mediating hostage negotiations, that they were prepared to release up to 70 women and children in exchange for a five-day ceasefire, Reuters reported. An Israeli official told the Washington Post that a deal was close, and could be announced in a matter of days.

The possible deal comes as the Israel Defense Forces said that it had taken control of the Hamas parliament and other institutions in Gaza City.